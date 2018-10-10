Man left seriously injured after stabbing near downtown Fresno, police say

A man in his 20s was stabbed Wednesday night near downtown Fresno after an argument escalated quickly.
Lt. Jennifer Horsford said the man was stabbed in his lower torso and taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was last reported in serious condition.
The injury happened during an argument that took place in the parking lot of the Circle 6 liquor store at the corner of First Street and Ventura Avenue just after 8 p.m. Horsford said the argument among the injured man and two Hispanic men quickly escalated into a stabbing.
Several people who witnessed the stabbing were interviewed on scene and police were also looking at surveillance video from the liquor store to investigate the stabbing. The alleged suspects possibly left in a gray Audi sedan, Horsford said.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the stabbing was gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
