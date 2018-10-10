Ex-girlfriend says Fresno police officer ‘was going to kill me.’ He denies assault

A former girlfriend of Fresno police officer Brian Heck contends he punched her and kicked her, causing her to feel he “was going to kill me,” according to Fresno Superior Court documents that are the subject of a hearing Wednesday afternoon.
The 43-year-old woman said she suffered a concussion, a broken nose, broken ribs, a busted lip and several bruises in the alleged July attack in Heck’s home in Clovis.
Soon after, Clovis police arrested Heck, 46, on domestic violence charges. The District Attorney’s Office later filed two felony charges against him – corporal injury to a cohabitant and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.
Heck has pleaded not guilty and is free on $25,000 bail. His next court hearing on the criminal charges is Friday, but Wednesday afternoon he will appear in front of Judge Lisa Gamoian for a hearing on the woman’s motion for a restraining order.
Heck is represented by Fresno attorney Roger Wilson; the woman has hired Fresno attorney Mary Castro-Ayala.
In court papers, Wilson says Heck denies striking the woman. Wilson contends that the woman has a history of alcohol abuse and a habit of blacking out when she consumes alcohol.
The woman is seeking a restraining order that would prohibit Heck from contacting his ex-girlfriend and being within 100 yards of her. To bolster her case, she has submitted photographs of her bruised body.
Wilson signals in court papers that he plans to argue that the woman made up the allegations. In his presentation, Wilson plans to show the judge a photo of an empty wine bottle and seek testimony from witnesses who saw Heck and the woman at Shaver Lake before the alleged attack.
Heck is a decorated officer who received the lifesaving medal with valor in 2001 and 2002. But in 2005, he was accused of excessive force for punching a man three times in the face. Police Chief Jerry Dyer said at the time the man was was mentally unbalanced and the aggressor. Dyer said a police Internal Affairs investigation determined the use of force to be justified.
In Wednesday’s hearing, both sides will agree that Heck had never physically harmed his former girlfriend before the July 7 incident. “Unfortunately, on this night, something came over (Heck) that I had never seen,” she says in court papers.
The woman, who The Bee is not naming because she is the alleged victim of domestic violence, and her lawyer gave this account in court papers:
She and Heck were at Shaver Lake on July 7 when they began to argue. The pair decided to go home, but during the trip, they argued some more.
At Heck’s home, she made a comment “that caused him to snap.”
His “eyes turned dark and the next few moments were the most terrifying moments of my life,” she says in the court papers.
She says Heck punched her in the nose, causing her to fall on the floor. Heck then stood over her and kicked and stomped on her “with the back of his heel.” She went in and out of consciousness.
“In this moment, I felt as though (he) was going to kill me,” she says in the court papers.
During the beating, the woman recalled Heck saying: “I am going to prison. My life is over.”
Once the beating stopped, the woman grabbed a towel and told Heck she needed fresh air. She said she escaped to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor called police.
Police arrived around 9:30 p.m. The woman was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, court documents say.
