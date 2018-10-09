Woman sentenced to jail for practicing illegal dentistry in her home

A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail for practicing illegal dentistry in her Dinuba home.
Irma Cardenas was sentenced on Tuesday in Tulare County Superior Court. Her sentence includes 30 days of community service, said the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
The office reported that Cardenas pleaded to one misdemeanor count of practicing dentistry without a license, and one misdemeanor count of dissuading a witness.
Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to her residence on Oct. 23, 2016 after receiving a report of someone practicing dentistry in the home. Deputies found a dental chair, numerous dental supplies and equipment in one of the bedrooms, and an appointment book.
