Police arrest naked suspect in northwest Fresno neighborhood

A naked burglary suspect was arrested early Monday in northwest Fresno after police officers and sheriff’s deputies with dogs searched a neighborhood near North Palm and West Bullard avenues for nearly two hours.
The suspect was bitten on the arm by one of the dogs and taken to a hospital for treatment after he refused to surrender, according to police Capt. Burke Farrah.
The dog tracked him to a home near West Celeste and North Wilson avenues after a yard-to-yard search. A police helicopter hovered over the scene as the search was underway. The neighborhood is near city and county boundaries, prompting the response by both agencies.
Farrah said it was not immediately known whether the suspect, who was not identified at the scene, gained entry into any occupied homes.
It was not clear why the suspect was not wearing clothes, but Farrah said it was possible that he was under the influence of drugs.
