More than 1,300 pounds of marijuana found at illegal grow site in Tulare County

More than 1,300 pounds of partially processed marijuana and 3,251 plants were collected and destroyed in Lindsay on Thursday, following neighborhood complaints of suspicious traffic and the smell of marijuana, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
Three civil abatement warrants were served in the 19000 block of Avenue 242 at 8 a.m., where gang and narcotic enforcement teams allegedly found illegal grow sites.
In addition to the plants and partially processed marijuana, detectives also allegedly found 32 pounds of processed marijuana and two stolen handguns at the home.
No arrests were made, and the sheriff’s office believes the suspects left the house before detectives arrived.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about illegal marijuana grow sites to call anonymously through TipNow at 559-725-4194.
Comments