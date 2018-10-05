Jorge Javier Gracia, 42, of Kerman stands next to his attorney, Mark Siegel, at his arraignment on gun and drug charges in Fresno County Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Gracia is suspected of being the gunman who randomly shot at motorists on Highway 145 in November and December.
Jorge Javier Gracia, 42, of Kerman stands next to his attorney, Mark Siegel, at his arraignment on gun and drug charges in Fresno County Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Gracia is suspected of being the gunman who randomly shot at motorists on Highway 145 in November and December. PABLO LOPEZ plopez@fresnobee.com

Crime

Ex-con shot at random cars on the highway. Jury finds him guilty of all charges

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

October 05, 2018 09:29 AM

A Kerman man charged with shooting at motorists in west Fresno County last year was found guilty of all charges Friday in Fresno Superior Court.

Jorge Javier Gracia was convicted of 19 felony charges related to a handful of shootings and various drug-related allegations.

The shooting spree happened between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15, mostly along Highway 145 near Kerman. Motorists’ vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Prosecutor Katherine Plante said evidence showed Gracia was responsible for five shootings in Fresno County and one in Madera County before he was arrested in January.

Gracia’s charges included assault with semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm at a person in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a controlled substance by a felon.

Gracia’s defense attorney, Emily Takao, had argued that Gracia is the victim of mistaken identity.

This story will be updated.

