Ex-con shot at random cars on the highway. Jury finds him guilty of all charges

A Kerman man charged with shooting at motorists in west Fresno County last year was found guilty of all charges Friday in Fresno Superior Court.

Jorge Javier Gracia was convicted of 19 felony charges related to a handful of shootings and various drug-related allegations.

The shooting spree happened between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15, mostly along Highway 145 near Kerman. Motorists’ vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Prosecutor Katherine Plante said evidence showed Gracia was responsible for five shootings in Fresno County and one in Madera County before he was arrested in January.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Gracia’s charges included assault with semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm at a person in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a controlled substance by a felon.

Gracia’s defense attorney, Emily Takao, had argued that Gracia is the victim of mistaken identity.

This story will be updated.

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno attorney Robert Wynne talks to reporters about the preliminary hearing for suspected highway shooter Jorge Javier Gracia