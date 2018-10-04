He used social media to assault women, sheriff says

Fresno sheriff’s detectives are investigating a man who allegedly met women on social media and assaulted them after arranging a meeting.
Eduardo Chavez faces felony charges of kidnapping, assault, attempted rape and other charges and was booked on $150,000 bail, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.
A woman reported that she agreed on social media to go out with Chavez on Sept. 14, and after the two went to a movie, Chavez took her to a rural part of the county and asked her to have sex. She refused and ran from the car after he tried to restrain her. She called deputies from a gas station.
On Oct. 1, Botti reported that Chavez tried something similar with another woman after inviting her to dinner. She ran from the car and Chavez sped toward her. The woman called 911 and Chavez fled when he heard sirens. Chavez was later arrested at his home, and deputies decided that he was the same suspect in both assaults.
Botti said Chavez introduced himself on social media as Eduardo and Cesar. Deputies want to know if other women have been targeted in the assaults. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Justin Williamsin at 559-600-8216.
