Man shot multiple times in Fresno County. Armed suspects remain on the loose

A man was severely injured and in critical condition Wednesday night following a shooting in Fresno County.
Lt. Frances Devins said the man was shot multiple times during an argument that happened at Annadale and Fruit avenues. Three men believed to be responsible for the shooting left the scene and traveled south of the shooting scene.
Two of the suspects are described as Asian in their 40s and another in his 20s. All three are believed to be armed, according to information provided by Devins. The injured man was not identified. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Devins said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. The man in the hospital was hit in the arms and was bleeding severely when deputies and medical personnel arrived to the location. He was in surgery Wednesday night and was last listed in critical condition.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument that happened earlier in the day. Devins said an argument broke out around 4 p.m. at the same location and shots were fired before the alleged assailants left the scene. The three suspects later returned and continued the argument. Then the man was shot.
Deputies were examining evidence on scene and interviewing potential witnesses to the shooting, Devins said.
