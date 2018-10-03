U.S. Forest Service officer arrested on suspicion of rape, deputies say

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a U.S. Forest Service officer on allegations of rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment, deputies reported.
Richard A. Telles, 37, was arrested around noon Wednesday at his Springville home after deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in Porterville checked up on a report of possible domestic violence. A woman at the home told deputies she was sexually assaulted and held against her will, deputies said in a news release.
Telles was booked into the Porterville sheriff’s substation on suspicion of rape, inflicting corporal injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment. Bail was set at $100,000, according to jail records.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richard Ramirez at 1-800-808-0488. Anonymous tips can be made at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
