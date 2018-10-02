Someone set two fires inside a Fresno school classroom. Firefighters want your help

Fresno fire investigators are looking into two arson fires inside Edith B. Storey Elementary classroom in southeast Fresno.
A fire broke out in the classroom just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The classroom’s sprinkler system helped extinguish the fire, but the water caused major damage to the classroom and the teacher’s supplies and books, Fresno Fire Spokesman Robert Castillo said in a news release.
It was the second fire in the classroom within 24 hours.
Firefighters said someone broke out a window and set multiple fires inside the classroom.
Fresno Fire is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information can call the Fresno Fire Department’s arson hotline at 559-621-2776.
