15-year-old student arrested in alleged threat against Mission Oak High in Tulare

Tulare police arrested a 15-year-old Monday in connection with a school shooting threat at Mission Oak High.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jon Hamlin said that the investigation is preliminary and ongoing, but detectives believe they have arrested the only suspect in the case.
Police will have extra patrols around city schools, Hamlin said.
Hamlin said police received word of the threat Monday afternoon and detectives were able to pinpoint when the threats were made and a student at the school believed to have made the threats. Hamlin said detectives went to the student’s home in the Pixley area and made the arrest. The student, whose gender was not released, was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tulare police at 559-684-4290, the tipline at 559-685-2300 ext. 4445 or at www.tipsubmit.com/webtipstart.aspx.
