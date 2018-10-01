Robert Rogers, 51, of Porterville, was arrested on suspicion of several weapons and drug related charges, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.
Robert Rogers, 51, of Porterville, was arrested on suspicion of several weapons and drug related charges, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.
Convicted sex offender arrested with automatic weapons, body armor in Porterville

A 51-year-old Porterville man was arrested on suspicion of several weapons and drug-related allegations after a search of his home, Tulare County deputies announced on Monday.

After receiving reports of possible illegal drug use, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant Robert Rogers’ home in the 600 block of Teapot Dome Avenue. Rogers is a convicted felon, deputies said in a statement.

Investigators located 45 pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, four handguns, body armor and ammunition, said a sheriff’s office news release.

Rogers was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition and a felon in possession of body armor.

According to Tulare County Superior Court records, Rogers has a string of criminal convictions and other cases dating back to the 1990s, including a conviction in 2015 for possession of child pornography. He was required to register as a sex offender, according to state records.

He remained in custody Monday night with bail set at more than $100,000, according to jail records.

Detectives are also looking for 38-year-old Ubaldo Soto. Deputies say he is wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218, anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or call and text 559-725-4194.

