Convicted sex offender arrested with automatic weapons, body armor in Porterville

A 51-year-old Porterville man was arrested on suspicion of several weapons and drug-related allegations after a search of his home, Tulare County deputies announced on Monday.
After receiving reports of possible illegal drug use, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant Robert Rogers’ home in the 600 block of Teapot Dome Avenue. Rogers is a convicted felon, deputies said in a statement.
Investigators located 45 pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, four handguns, body armor and ammunition, said a sheriff’s office news release.
Rogers was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition and a felon in possession of body armor.
According to Tulare County Superior Court records, Rogers has a string of criminal convictions and other cases dating back to the 1990s, including a conviction in 2015 for possession of child pornography. He was required to register as a sex offender, according to state records.
He remained in custody Monday night with bail set at more than $100,000, according to jail records.
Detectives are also looking for 38-year-old Ubaldo Soto. Deputies say he is wanted for questioning in the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218, anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or call and text 559-725-4194.
Comments