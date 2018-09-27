Two teens arrested in Fresno homicide and robbery, police say

Two Fresno teenagers have been charged with murder stemming from a robbery that led to the death of Wenshil “Brandon” Saechao last month.
Kyrone Jaray Haygood, 19, and an unnamed 17-year-old are suspected of shooting Saechao several times outside his home on Fountain Way, according to the Fresno Police Department.
During an investigation, detectives learned that the shooting, in which the juvenile was also hit by what police describe as “friendly fire,” was part of a robbery. Both suspects have been charged with murder and robbery, police said.
The juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall.
Haygood was being held at the Fresno County Jail for a probation violation.
