Investigators ask for public’s help in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fresno

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday.
The victim was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Dario Corona of Fresno.
Valley Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that video footage shows Corona walking into the street before being struck by the car on Olive Avenue, west of Polk Avenue.
The driver then fled the scene, the post said. Information on the vehicle has not been released.
The incident marked the second deadly hit-and-run in recent weeks — the other involved a Clovis Unified administrator, Gavin Gladding, 44.
Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
