Man in ‘early 20s’ killed in week’s second hit-and-run crash

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that killed a male pedestrian Saturday morning west of Highway 99 in Fresno.
CHP officers found a Hispanic man in his 20s lying on Olive Avenue, west of Polk Avenue around 6:38 a.m., according to CHP spokesman Victor Taylor.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Fresno Fire Captain Michael Kalina. The coroner’s office arrived and did not find any identification on the man, Taylor said.
The type of vehicle that hit the man is not known, and it isn’t known if he was crossing the street when hit, or if the vehicle swerved off the roadway, Taylor said.
Anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or victim is asked to contact the CHP Communications Center at 559-262-0400. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
This is the second fatal hit-and-run this week in Fresno.
