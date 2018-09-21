Two men charged with murder in connection to shooting near Sanger

Two men have been arrested in connection to a homicide in April near Sanger.
According to Sanger police, Miguel Corona, 26, and Jose Luis Cervantes, 20, were arrested under suspicion of shooting Pedro Garcia on April 12 at the 13000 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
The two suspects were arrested June 28, and after an investigation, they were charged with murder, with special circumstances on Sept. 12by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
The suspects are being held in Tulare County Jail awaiting criminal proceedings.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Abraham Ruiz at the Sanger Police Department at 559-399-8027.
Comments