Felony DUI charges for Fresno man in double-fatal Madera crash

The California Highway Patrol Friday identified A. Martinez, 45, of Fresno as the driver of a 1993 Acura Legend involved in a fatal collision Thursday afternoon at Avenue 9 west of Road 40 in Madera County.
The CHP said Martinez was arrested on charges of felony driving under the influence in the crash, in which two people died and a 1-year-old child was hospitalized with major injuries.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. as Martinez was eastbound on Avenue 9 east of Road 40 in a 1993 Acura. The 26-year-old man driving a Suzuki Gran Vitara was westbound on 9 with a 24-year-old female passenger in the right front seat. The CHP said the man and the woman were not wearing seatbelts and the 1-year-old was improperly restrained, as well. The occupants of the Suzuki were from Chowchilla.
Martinez drifted into the westbound lane and collided with the Suzuki. The adults in the Suzuki died at the scene and the infant was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital. Martinez sustained major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The investigation of the collision is continuing.
