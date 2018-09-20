Selma man killed using cross walk, struck by a drunk driver

A man was killed by a drunk driver Monday, struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street at a crosswalk.
According to the Selma Police Department, officers responded to the area of Highland Avenue near Nebraska Avenue after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
Rodolfo Rivas, 55, of Selma was found lying in the road.
A pickup truck was spotted near by that had evidence that it had struck Rivas.
Emergency medical personnel arrived and determined that Rivas had died.
After an investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the pickup was Ronald Joboian of Clovis.
The 68-year-old was traveling north on Highland Avenue when his truck struck Rivas. Joboian was discovered to be driving under the influence.
Joboian was arrested and faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury or death.
Comments