He smashed a window at a tax business. Now sheriffs are looking for him

Fresno County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who is suspected of smashing the window of a business in east-central Fresno.
In a press release from Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, the window was broken just after 6 a.m on Aug. 30, causing $800 in damages to Preferred Tax Group.
The business, which provides income tax and insurance services, is located on the northeast corner of Chestnut and Clinton. Surveillance cameras captured images of a person who is suspected of throwing the stone to break the window.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person in the images is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Tim Juarez at 559-600-8061.
You may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
