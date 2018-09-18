Detectives find and destroy more than 3,700 pot plants

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives say they destroyed more than 3,700 marijuana plants Tuesday morning at grow sites in Badger.
Two of the sites were also targeted earlier in the year by the sheriff’s office, but sprung up again, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.
Large amounts of trash and several containers of pesticides were also found at the sites.
Badger is a small, unincorporated community in the Tulare County foothills, approximately 60 miles east of Fresno.
Comments