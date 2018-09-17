Two killed by pickup after brawl on Madera County roadway

Two people were killed late Sunday night on a rural Madera County roadway when they were struck by a pickup during a scuffle outside of a car, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Dead are Dean Cram, 37, of Raymond and Lucille Trolinger, 36, of Madera, the CHP said. Ricky Holt, 39, of Madera was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in connection with the incident.
The CHP said the incident took place about 9 p.m. on Road 400 and Road 406, between Raymond and Madera. Holt was driving a 2001 Dodge north on 400 when Cram and Trolinger began arguing. Holt stopped the car in the northbound lane and Cram and Trolinger got out and continued to argue. Holt attempted to intervene and Cram punched Holt in the eye. Holt then punched Cram, knocking him to the ground in the southbound lane of 400. Trolinger jumped on Cram to try to end the fight.
Joi Phatdouang, 68, of Fresno was southbound on 400 in a Toyota pickup, did not see the fight in the roadway because of the glare of the Dodge’s headlights, and slammed into Cram and Trolinger, who died at the scene.
