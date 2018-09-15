Family fight in Atwater leaves one man in serious condition

A family quarrel in Atwater left a 27-year-old man in serious condition after he was stabbed in the neck early Saturday.
Officers responded around 1:24 a.m. to reports of a fight in the 1100 block of Kelso Street, according to an Atwater police news release.
While en route to the scene, officers received reports of a man who was stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a serious stab wound to his neck, bleeding heavily.
The victim was flown to a trauma center in Modesto, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in serious condition.
His identity has not been released.
The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Tiffany Capri Caldwell of Turlock, fled the apartment before officers arrived. Atwater officers were able to locate Caldwell inside a nearby apartment a few hours later.
She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Merced County Jail.
