Tiffany Capri Caldwell, 33, of Turlock, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Atwater police say a 27-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck.
Tiffany Capri Caldwell, 33, of Turlock, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Atwater police say a 27-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck. Atwater Police Department
Tiffany Capri Caldwell, 33, of Turlock, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Atwater police say a 27-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck. Atwater Police Department

Crime

Family fight in Atwater leaves one man in serious condition

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2018 08:56 AM

A family quarrel in Atwater left a 27-year-old man in serious condition after he was stabbed in the neck early Saturday.

Officers responded around 1:24 a.m. to reports of a fight in the 1100 block of Kelso Street, according to an Atwater police news release.

While en route to the scene, officers received reports of a man who was stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a serious stab wound to his neck, bleeding heavily.

The victim was flown to a trauma center in Modesto, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in serious condition.

His identity has not been released.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Tiffany Capri Caldwell of Turlock, fled the apartment before officers arrived. Atwater officers were able to locate Caldwell inside a nearby apartment a few hours later.

She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Merced County Jail.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  