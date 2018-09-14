Man points a laser at law enforcement airplane he thought was a drone, police say

A Lemoore man was arrested and jailed for pointing a laser light at a law enforcement airplane, the Lemoore Police Department said Friday.
About 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a Kings County law enforcement plane was patrolling over Lemoore when a small circular beam of green light appeared on the window of the pilot’s side, the police department said.
The pilot and tactical flight officer put on protective glasses and the pilot circled the area. That’s when the laser beam hit the plane several times.
The flight officer directed Lemoore police to a home in the 1000 block of Oakdale Lane. Police spoke with several people in the driveway, where 39-year-old Victor Mena of Lemoore admitted to shining the green laser at the plane, police said.
He told police he thought the plane was a drone.
Police arrested Mena and booked him into the Kings County Jail on one felony county of discharging a laser at an aircraft. His bail was set at $50,000.
Neither the pilot or the tactical flight officer was injured.
