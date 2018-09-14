He kidnapped woman and begged cops to shoot him, deputies say

A Kings County man was taken into custody on kidnapping and other charges after he pleaded with sheriff’s deputies to shoot him, authorities reported in an update to the Tuesday incident.
It happened near 11th Avenue and Silverado Street in Hanford. Deputies identified the man as Matthew Bell, 41.
Deputies tried to pull over a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Bell in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. Bell was reported to be following a victim who was trying to flee him. Bell then abandoned his car and took the victim hostage while pleading with deputies to shoot him. Instead, he was taken to the ground and the hostage was freed.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
Bell was also booked on charges of felony evading in the SUV, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. One deputy also sustained minor injuries.
