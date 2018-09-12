Convicted child molester from Porterville faces life in prison

A convicted child molester from Porterville was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday by a Tulare County judge.
Johnny Vega, 25, was sentenced 33 years-to-life in prison and must register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
On May 8, Vega pleaded no contest to two counts of digital penetration of a child under 10-years-old and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.
Each count is a felony and considered strike offenses.
Authorities said the crimes occurred between March 7, 2016, and June 30, 2017, involving two girls.
One victim, at the time, was between the ages 4 and 6 years. The other was between 7 and 8.
