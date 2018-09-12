Johnny Vega, 25, of Porterville, was sentenced 33 years-to-life for two counts of child molestation on Sept. 12, 2018 in Tulare, California.
Johnny Vega, 25, of Porterville, was sentenced 33 years-to-life for two counts of child molestation on Sept. 12, 2018 in Tulare, California. Tulare County District Attorney's Office
Johnny Vega, 25, of Porterville, was sentenced 33 years-to-life for two counts of child molestation on Sept. 12, 2018 in Tulare, California. Tulare County District Attorney's Office

Crime

Convicted child molester from Porterville faces life in prison

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

September 12, 2018 08:38 PM

A convicted child molester from Porterville was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday by a Tulare County judge.

Johnny Vega, 25, was sentenced 33 years-to-life in prison and must register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 8, Vega pleaded no contest to two counts of digital penetration of a child under 10-years-old and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

Each count is a felony and considered strike offenses.

Authorities said the crimes occurred between March 7, 2016, and June 30, 2017, involving two girls.

One victim, at the time, was between the ages 4 and 6 years. The other was between 7 and 8.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  