Do you know this SUV? It was used in a deadly drive-by

Police are asking for help finding the shooter responsible for the murder of a man shot to death July 2 by the Lewis Street Market near downtown Fresno.
Robert Madrid III, 37, was shot about 5:34 p.m. as an SUV drove down Thesta Street approaching Lewis Street. He was hit by gunfire multiple times and died from his injuries a short time later.
Police say detective have talked with neighbors in an effort to locate witnesses, but are still short of enough information to make an arrest. A key to solving the case would be an identification of the SUV shown in a photo released by authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
