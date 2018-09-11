Police are asking for help identifying this SUV, believed to be connected to a fatal drive-by shooting.
Police are asking for help identifying this SUV, believed to be connected to a fatal drive-by shooting. Fresno Police Department
Police are asking for help identifying this SUV, believed to be connected to a fatal drive-by shooting. Fresno Police Department

Crime

Do you know this SUV? It was used in a deadly drive-by

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 11, 2018 12:15 PM

Police are asking for help finding the shooter responsible for the murder of a man shot to death July 2 by the Lewis Street Market near downtown Fresno.

Robert Madrid III, 37, was shot about 5:34 p.m. as an SUV drove down Thesta Street approaching Lewis Street. He was hit by gunfire multiple times and died from his injuries a short time later.

Robert Madrid (1_fitted.jpeg
Robert Madrid III was shot to death in early July. Police want help finding the gunman.
Fresno Police Department

Police say detective have talked with neighbors in an effort to locate witnesses, but are still short of enough information to make an arrest. A key to solving the case would be an identification of the SUV shown in a photo released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

  Comments  