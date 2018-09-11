Cocaine packaged for sale was seized from a driver Monday night in southeast Fresno.
Cocaine packaged for sale was seized from a driver Monday night in southeast Fresno. Fresno Police Department
Cocaine for sale, loaded 9 mm seized in southeast Fresno

By Jim Guy

September 11, 2018 07:18 AM

Police seized a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and cocaine for sale Monday night after a traffic stop in southeast Fresno, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez reported.

A loaded 9 mm pistol, with no serial numbers, was seized by police in southeast Fresno.
Fresno Police Department

Arrested in the traffic stop, reportedly made for a vehicle code violation, was Asian Boyz gang member Joe Phengduang, 27, who was booked on weapons and drug charges.

Alvarez said officers made the traffic stop at Montecito and Fifth streets just before 8 p.m. and that the firearm had no serial number of manufacturer information. It is the 49th firearm seized in southeast Fresno this year.

