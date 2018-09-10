Gilroy police detail shooting involving Fresno man

Gilroy police Monday provided details about a shooting involving a Fresno man who was fired on by an officer after allegedly driving toward the officer on a high school campus.
Capt. Joseph Deras identified the suspect as Chad Browning, 42, who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and auto theft.
Deras indicated that a bizarre series of events started when Browning called Gilroy police at 1 p.m. Sunday and made reference to a car stolen in Fresno. He said that the woman reporting the car stolen had been kidnapped and that the car had in turn been stolen from him in Gilroy. Deras said he was making the call on a borrowed cellular phone, but police say he stole the phone from a disabled person who had loaned it to him.
Browning reportedly called police again, made reference to athletic games being played at Gilroy High School, and said that he wanted to fight officers. Arriving police witnessed Browning driving a car through a playing field next to the Gilroy High stadium, where Fifth and Sixth graders were taking part in Pop Warner football games, prompting officers quickly close stadium gates. Deras said officers tried to contact Browning as he drove toward an exit from the complex. He reportedly drove toward an officer who had no path clear of the vehicle, prompting the officer to fire one round at Browning. Browning was not hit, but lost control of the vehicle, and was taken into custody.
Gilroy police want anyone who knows more about the incident to call 800-782-7463.
