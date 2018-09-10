Victim punches out armed carjack suspect and sends him to hospital, police say

A carjack victim said he sent the suspect to the hospital after he took his loaded revolver away Sunday afternoon in Hanford, police in the Kings County City reported.
The incident took place in the 700 block of Grangeville Boulevard just after noon. The suspect was identified as Juvencio Islas, 29.
According to officer J. Vallin, officers rushed to a Walgreens store, where there was a fight in progress involving a man with a gun. They were flagged down by the victim, who said a man had attempted to steal his car by force. The victim said he slugged the suspect and took away the firearm.
Officers searched the area, found Islas walking away, and detained him and gave him medical treatment. Islas was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and the gun was turned over to officers.
The victim reported that he gave Islas, another man and two females a ride to the Walgreens. The other occupants left, but Islas stayed behind and pulled the revolver before he was subdued.
Islas was booked on suspicion of carjacking. Officers are looking for the other parties who were in the car for additional information.
