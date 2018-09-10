Gun, drugs found in car along with 2 juveniles. 3 adults arrested

Three people were arrested on firearm, drug and child endangerment charges Sunday night after Visalia police found narcotics packaged for sale along with a sawed-off shotgun, Sgt. Gary Williams reported.
Arrested were Jennifer Leon, 52, Martin Berlinga, 46, and Matthew Maldoado, 28.
The incident occurred just before midnight in the 1500 block of East Douglas Avenue, where police stopped a car as it was pulling into a residence, and learned two occupants were on probation. Officers search the car and found the contraband, Williams said. There were two juveniles in the car who had access to the gun and the drugs. The children were left in the custody of a relative.
Comments