Husband and wife shot and killed in southeast Fresno

A husband and wife were shot and killed in southeast Fresno just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said home video footage confirmed Darashan Singh Dhanjan, 65, killed his son’s in-laws.
The victims were identified as Ravinder Pal Singh, 59, and the wife, Rajbir Kaur, 59.
Dyer says a husband and wife live at the home with their in-laws.
Officers responded to two 911 calls at 5368 E. Tower Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Singh and Kaur deceased in the living room.
Dyer says the couple was watching TV in the living room when they were shot. He said the television remote control was still in Singh’s hand when officers found him a shor time later.
Dyer says events unfolded when the victim’s daughter heard loud noises and went downstairs to the living room with her young daughter.
According to police, she saw her father-in-law standing near her father holding a gun. Dhanjan then pointed the gun at her and said: “I’m gonna kill you, too.”
Dyer said she ran upstairs and barricaded herself and her daughter inside a room.
Dhanjan then called his wife, told her what he had done, hid the gun inside his room and left the location. Shortly after, Fresno police caught up to him, according to police.
Nearby, officers located a car matching the description given by the victim’s daughter, and Dhanjan was arrested at Central and Temperance Avenues and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
Dhanjan is cooperative, Dyer said, but events leading up to the double homicide remain unclear.
Comments