Domestic violence suspect in standoff with police in southwest Fresno

Police were in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect in a southwest Fresno apartment building on Friday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., police tried to serve a felony domestic violence warrant on the man at an apartment building in the 1500 block of East Jensen Avenue, just west of Highway 41.
The man was holed up in second-story unit with a knife and refused to cooperate, Lt. Jennifer Horsford said.
Three children in the apartment were removed with help from a fire department ladder. They are OK, Horsford said.
A negotiation with the man is going on to get him to surrender. Apartment units next to his have been evacuated.
