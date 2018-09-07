Tulare man booked on kidnapping charges when custody exchange turns violent.

A Tulare County man was booked on kidnapping charges and his significant other was charged as an accessory after a custody exchange Thursday turned violent, the Tulare County Sheriff reported.
The incident took place in the 600 block of Wade Avenue, where the suspect, Ricardo Hernandez, 18, is alleged to have stolen his the car of his daughter’s mother, forced the victim into the back of the vehicle and assaulted a man who attempted to intercede. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies learned the woman was able to escape the vehicle, but without her daughter.
Deputies went to the home of Hernandez’s new significant other, Jade Ruíz, 18, where Ruíz allegedly tried to hid the toddler. The girl was found safe and unharmed. Hernandez was later arrested and booked into the Tulare County jail, also on auto theft and assault charges. Ruíz also was booked into the facility.
