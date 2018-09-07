Crime

A cop was assaulted. Five arrested in Visalia and charges include attempted lynching

By Joshua Tehee

September 07, 2018 11:04 AM

Five people were arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Visalia.

Andres Ramos, 24; John Marquez, 30; Robert Ramos, 29; Michael Jackson, 29; and Angela Cisneros, 28, were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on a range of charges including attempted lynching, resisting arrest with violence and assaulting officers.

Thursday’s incident in the 900 block of East Cypress Avenue began when two officers with the Visalia Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit approached the suspects, who had been outside drinking. Ramos became confrontational, pushing one of the officers and was eventually handcuffed, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The other suspects then tried to free Ramos by attacking the officers. Additional patrol officers were called in for assistance in the arrests.

No injuries were reported.

Andres Ramos.JPG
Andres Ramos
Visalia Police Department

John Marquez.JPG
John Marquez
Visalia Police Department

Robert Ramos.JPG
Robert Ramos
Visalia Police Department

Michael Jackson.JPG
Michael Jackson
Visalia Police Department

Angela Cisneros.JPG
Angela Cisneros
Visalia Police Depatment

