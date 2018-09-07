Three brothers arrested as suspects in May killing of Fresno man

Three brothers are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting 46-year-old Luís Mariscal, on May 13, Fresno police reported Friday.
They were identified as brothers José Valentón, 20, Everado Valentón, 19, and Eduardo Valentón, 21.
The shooting took place in the 4800 block of East Madison Avenue, near Chestnut Avenue, where police were sent after their ShotSpotter detection system recorded multiple gunshots. Officers found Mariscal wounded nearby and rushed him to a hospital, where he died 10 days later.
Lt. David Madrigal of the Street Violence Bureau described the dispute between the suspects and Mariscal as personal, but withheld specific details.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments