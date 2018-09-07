Ex-felon with multiple firearms booked on $700,000 bail

Officers conducting a probation search at a Fresno home west of Highway 99 Thursday recovered multiple firearms and a high-capacity magazine belonging to the probationer’s father after they determined the father was an ex-felon, banned from owning guns, police reported.
Sgt. James Rossetti said the incident occurred in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue, west of Cornelia Avenue and south of Shields Avenue. The father, identified as Moses Rodriguez, was booked into Fresno County Jail, where bail was set at $700,000.
