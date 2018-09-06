Police release photo of suspect in beating, rape of Fresno woman

Fresno police Thursday release a photo of Micah Collins, 24, a suspect in the violent beating and rape of a homeless woman Sunday in the Tower District.
Collins has been booked on multiple charges in the attack, which took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.
The victim, a down-on-her-luck woman with multiple college degrees, has been homeless for about two years, police say. Collins allegedly lured here into an alley and repeatedly punched and then kicked her during the attack before covering her with cardboard and fleeing.
The woman sustained multiple facial fractures.
