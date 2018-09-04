Three guns seized in southwest Fresno, police say

Fresno police took three guns — two of them stolen — off the street over the holiday weekend in southwest Fresno.
So far this year officers in the southwest policing district have seized 120 firearms, Sgt. Alfonso Castillo said
Sunday, officers investigating a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of East Tupman Avenue recovered a .40 caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol after it was tossed by a suspected 17-year-old Dog Pound gang member. The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on firearms charges.
Monday, another semiautomatic pistol, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Shield, was taken from Terry Bowlin, 41, a Villa Posse gang member, according to Castillo. Bowlin was arrested after a traffic stop. The gun was found to be stolen from a Fresno home.
Also Monday, Christian Wilds, 20, was arrested after a traffic stop at Van Ness and Belmont avenues when officers spotted a firearm on the floor of the car he was riding in. The gun was stolen from a Merced County home. Wilds told officers that he bought the Sig Sauer pistol on the street.
