Does this look like a guitar? Police say this man hid a rifle inside guitar case

The Fresno Police Department says its latest confiscated gun comes with an unusual story.
In a news release, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said officers recovered a loaded Savage Arms .17 Hornady Magnum Rimfire rifle that was concealed inside a guitar case.
The discovery was made during a traffic stop just after 7 p.m. Monday near Sylmar and Hedges avenues, in east-central Fresno.
Police arrested Alfonso Ramos, 33, who is believed to be affiliated with the Bulldog street gang and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Alvarez said in the news release that Ramos resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during the traffic stop where the rifle was found.
Ramos was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of illegally possessing the loaded and concealed rifle as well as carrying the weapon in public.
Alvarez said police have removed 47 guns from the streets this year; the officers who stopped Ramos on Monday, Chadwick Chang and Kaosoy Saechao, have helped remove more than 15 of those guns.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments