Bay Area man robbed four fast-food chains in Fresno, police say

A 44-year-old Bay Area man was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing several fast-food chain restaurants in Fresno.
Shawn Brewer allegedly robbed Little Caesars Pizza, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Burger King locations between June and August, said Lt. David Madrigal in a Fresno Police Department news release.
The first robbery took place at Little Caesars Pizza on Fresno Street just west of Highway 99 on June 1 when Brewer approached the cashier with a soda bottle, handed over money and the cashier opened the register till.
He then grabbed the money from the till while threatening the cashier, Madrigal said. The cashier backed away and allowed Brewer to take the money and run.
The three other robberies were made in a similar manner, Madrigal said. He said detectives developed leads from surveillance footage that led them to identify Brewer as the suspect in all four cases. He was arrested at a Fresno residence.
He was booked into Fresno County Jail and is facing four counts of robbery and a parole violation warrant.
