Suspect in fatal stabbing of 2 Madera women in custody

Madera police have identified Deijon Shequan Walker as the suspect who stabbed two women to death Thursday night.
Walker was arrested after he crashed one of the victim’s cars into another vehicle, ran and was Tasered by police, authorities reported.
The homicides took place about 5:45 p.m. and were discovered when officers were sent to a home where they found three women with knife wounds, police say. They were rushed to a hospital, but two of the victims died en route. Police say Walker is a relative of the victims. He crashed the car on Avenue 12, injuring another driver, before abandoning the stolen vehicle on Avenue 9 and Road 36 in a dirt field. He was located by police, sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, and taken into custody.
