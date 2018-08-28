4 arrested after 50,000 marijuana plants found at Tulare County home

Four people were arrested after 50,000 marijuana plants were discovered at a home in Terra Bella on Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
After serving a warrant in the 7100 block of Road 236, detectives allegedly found the plants, two pounds of processed marijuana, and a large amount of trash, pesticides and herbicides.
The four people were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a residence for drug use or sales, cultivation of marijuana and posession of marijuana for sale.
All the marijuana was taken away and destroyed, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on marijuana grow sites is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at 559-725-4194.
