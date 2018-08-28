The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 50,000 marijuana plants were found at a Terra Bella home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 50,000 marijuana plants were found at a Terra Bella home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Crime

4 arrested after 50,000 marijuana plants found at Tulare County home

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

August 28, 2018 08:56 PM

Four people were arrested after 50,000 marijuana plants were discovered at a home in Terra Bella on Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

After serving a warrant in the 7100 block of Road 236, detectives allegedly found the plants, two pounds of processed marijuana, and a large amount of trash, pesticides and herbicides.

A large marijuana grow was allegedly found in Terra Bella on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
The four people were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a residence for drug use or sales, cultivation of marijuana and posession of marijuana for sale.

All the marijuana was taken away and destroyed, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it destroyed 50,000 marijuana plants after deputies served a search warrant at a Terra Bella home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Anyone with information on marijuana grow sites is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at 559-725-4194.

