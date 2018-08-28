Correctional officer fatally shoots inmate in Corcoran, officials say

A correctional officer fatally shot an inmate after a fight broke out Monday at the Corcoran Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, officials said.
Daniel Gonzales, 31, and another inmate allegedly attacked a third inmate with a weapon at about 7:34 p.m. The weapon was inmate-manufactured, prison officials said.
Officers discharged two 40mm less-than-lethal rounds, but the inmates did not stop. An officer then shot one lethal round from a Mini-14 rifle, hitting Gonzales, officials said.
Although he received immediate medical attention, he died at 7:58 p.m.
The victim of the attack suffered two collapsed lungs and more than 40 stab wounds and lacerations all over his body and head, officials said. He was taken to an outside hospital to be treated.
Gonzales had been in prison since March 2005, when he was convicted of attempted second degree robbery. He was serving a life with parole sentence from Los Angeles County for an in-prison offense: attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon by an inmate.
The prison’s office of internal affairs is conducting an investigation to ensure all protocols were followed correctly. The officer who shot Gonzales has been put on administrative leave during the investigation.
