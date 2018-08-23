It was the 26th homicide this year; victim identified in southwest Fresno stabbing

Police on Thursday identified the 54-year old man who died in a stabbing in southwest Fresno.
Reynaldo Hernandez was at home Wednesday afternoon when he was attacked. Police responded to a 911 call around 1:34 p.m. and found Hernandez had been stabbed and was not breathing. Responders provided first aid and CPR and transported the man to the hospital, where he died.
Police arrested a suspect, 33-year old Antonia Atkison, who had been staying in Hernandez’s garage. Hernandez’s son said his family knew the suspect and that the man had been acting strange and irrational prior to the stabbing.
Atkinson fled the scene and was arrested near Chestnut and Church avenues.
This was the 26th homicide in Fresno this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. There were 41 at this time last year.
