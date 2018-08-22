Man dies after being stabbed at a home in southwest Fresno

A 50-year-old man has died after being stabbed in southwest Fresno, police said.
About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of East Garrett Avenue near Jensen Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The victim died from stab wounds, police said.
A “person of interest” has been detained and witnesses are being interviewed by homicide investigators, Lt. Mark Hudson said.
The connection between the victim and the possible suspect is also being investigated, he said.
Comments