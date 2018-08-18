Punches, kicks thrown at Classic Billiards in Clovis. Police are investigating

Pool cues were swung and billiard balls flew inside Classic Billiards in Clovis during a large brawl that is being investigated by police.
Clovis police Sgt. Craig Aranas said 10 to 15 people got into a punching and kicking match just after midnight Saturday, but it is still unclear exactly what caused the fight to break out.
A video posted to Facebook shows several men fighting with their bare hands. Some are seen holding pool cues, including a woman.
The video shows about four different groups of people fighting each other. In one case, two men are seen holding down another man and punching him on the ground. A security guard appears to attempt to stop the fight. Several people stood on the sidelines as the fight progressed. Eventually, everyone involved is seen running out of the pool hall.
Aranas said graveyard shift officers responded to the business in the shopping center on the northeast corner of Shaw and Willow avenues. “It appears a lot of things are involved,” he said.
The man who shot the video said the fight may have started over a man flirting with a woman at the billiard place while her boyfriend was near.
Comments