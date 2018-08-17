Foster mother arrested in alleged beating. Grandmother says 1-year-old has brain injury

Visalia police arrested a foster mother Friday in connection with injuries suffered by a 1-year-old boy that his grandmother says include severe brain trauma and broken bones.
Darlene Valdovino-Aguilera, 29, was arrested on child abuse-related charges on Friday morning, said Visalia police public information officer Gary Williams. A joint investigation by the Visalia Police Department and the Valley Children’s child abuse team concluded the boy’s “life-threatening injuries were the result of child abuse inflicted by Darlene Valdovinos-Aguilera,” he said.
Valdovino-Aguilera was booked at the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility.
On Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child as a result of a fall at a home in the 1400 block of East Sunnyview Avenue, Williams said.
“The injuries observed on the child did not appear consistent with what was described by the foster mother,” he said, which prompted the investigation.
The child’s six siblings were removed from the foster home by Tulare County child welfare services, Williams said.
The boy’s grandmother Tammy Aguilera said the child and six siblings were removed from their mother, Jennifer Mesta, in May 2017, not because of abuse or neglect on her part, but because she was homeless.
The boy has bleeding in the brain, a fractured leg, a fractured arm and a neck brace, according to Aguilera. The boywasn’t able to breathe on his own, but he improved, only for his health to deteriorate again, she said.
He’s now back in the Intensive Care Unit at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County. “It has just been a terrible nightmare,” Aguilera said.
Aguilera said she was relieved to hear that an arrest was made, but said more people still need to be held accountable, such as the foster father and Tulare County child welfare srvices, which she said had been informed of allegations of prior abuse at the hands of the foster parents.
“CPS needs to listen to parents ... instead of waiting for a disaster like this to happen,” Aguilera said.
Tammie Weyker-Adkins, spokeswoman for the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, earlier this week declined to comment on the case saying the agency was bound by confidentiality, despite state regulations that require disclosure of information in cases involving child fatalities and child near-fatalities.
