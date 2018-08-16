Gang gunfight in Fresno store leads to loss of alcohol license

A shootout between rival gangs inside a Fresno market last year has resulted in an indefinite suspense of the store’s alcohol sales license, state officials announced.
The exchange of gunfire inside Primo’s Market at 2717 N. Hughes Ave. took place on July 23, 2017, and resulted in a massive gang sweep of Fresno by police and federal agents. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said officers seized three assault weapons, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor during the raid. Several gang members were also arrested.
Dyer said the shootout involved Tiny Rascals Gang members and the Northside Pleasant Street Gang. Dyer said multiple rounds were fired by both sides, but no one was hit by gunfire.
State Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, along with Fresno police officers, arrived Thursday morning to post the suspension on the front door of the store, where a large sign over the building indicates the business is a “Carniceria,” or meat market. However, ABC officials said the store does business as “Primo’s Family Market.”
“No, and you can go,” said a person working behind the counter, when asked to comment on the suspension. “Go now!”
John Carr of the ABC said the suspension will last indefinitely “until the license is transferred to persons and a location acceptable to the department.” If there is no transfer within 180 days, the license will be revoked.
The ABC said police went to the store on the day in question in response to the gunfire. An investigation revealed that an employee was drinking alcohol and gambling with people inside the market. Later, the employee provided a weapon to an associate inside the market, and shooting between rival gang members followed. There were bystanders in the store, including a small child. Market employees gave conflicting statements to investigators, who determined that the employee was associated with gang members.
Prompted by the shootout, Dyer announced the sweep in December. Federal agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and probation officers took part, along with police SWAT teams. Officers arrested several people and seized three assault weapons, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor at a home in the 1200 block of East Dakota Avenue.
