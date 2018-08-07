Valley men arrested for attempting to meet underage girls for sex

Five central San Joaquin Valley men were arrested on Aug. 3 for allegedly attempting to meet underage and adult female escorts for sex, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Detectives with the Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Unit created fake escort advertisements on prostitution websites to lure adult men into meeting with underage females for sex.
Two advertisements were set up: one for a 15-year-old decoy and one for an 18-year-old. Three of the men attempted to solicit the 15-year-old, a news release says.
The office posted a video recap of the sting, dubbed Operation Red Rose, on its Facebook page.
Detectives say nearly 50 men contacted the decoys, negotiated prices and inquired about adult services. More than 1,100 text messages were exchanged between undercover detectives and the men.
Ultimately, five men were arrested: Christian Lupian, 22, of Cutler; Gerardo Aceves, 41, of Ivanhoe; Clinton Alston, 23, of Lemoore; George Brock, 55, of Kingsburg and Juan Avellaneda, 34, of Fresno.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asks that parents do their part to keep their children safe. “Talk to your children,” he said. “You are the parents. Look at what your children are doing online. Be a concerned and protective parent.”
The sheriff’s office says to contact law enforcement if you see anything suspicious or need advice. In Tulare County, contact the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through its TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
Comments