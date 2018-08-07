Theft of a pack of cigarettes becomes a felony with dash of pepper

A suspect who pepper sprayed a store clerk while trying to steal a pack of cigarettes turned a petty theft into a felony, Fresno police say.
The incident, caught on video at a store in the 1500 block of North West Avenue, took place on July 29. Police say the clerk caught the theft as his back was turned, but he was assaulted when he asked that the cigarettes be returned. The suspect then dashed for his car and escaped in a green sedan.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the use of force or fear during a theft elevates the crime to a felony level.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked call detective K. Xiong at 559-621-2079.
